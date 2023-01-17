Growing Confidence

Today we are joined by Rhonda Vetere - CIO/CTO, Global STEM and Female Empowerment Activist, Corporate Athlete, and Author of Grit & Grin! She will share the one thing she uses in every single situation to overcome fear of self-doubt. Rhonda encourages young girls and women to join the STEM industries. Visit her website for more information about her and her book.
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 10:58:55-05
Today we are joined by Rhonda Vetere - CIO/CTO, Global STEM and Female Empowerment Activist, Corporate Athlete, and Author of Grit & Grin! She will share the one thing she uses in every single situation to overcome fear of self-doubt. Rhonda encourages young girls and women to join the STEM industries. Visit her website for more information about her and her book.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.