Growing a Garden on a Budget

Gardening Expert Melinda Myers chats with us today about growing beautiful budget-wise gardens. Through the Wisconsin Public Libraries Myers provides FREE webinars, videos, activity guides, DIY projects, and other resources and activities in order to help individuals become successful gardeners. Individuals don't need to be an expert in order to utilize these resources and can access them now through September 2023. To learn more visit the website at Melinda Myers LLC.
Posted at 11:26 AM, May 31, 2023
