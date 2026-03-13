Growing a Bountiful Harvest Anywhere

With spring around the corner, that means that its time for gardening season. Melinda Myers, horticulturist and gardening expert demonstrates how to plant seeds properly, what to use, and what seeds should be planted when spring is just blooming.

Melinda has an upcoming free webinar on this topic: Growing a Bountiful Harvest even when time, space & budget are limited.

Learn some tips and strategies that will help you to maximize your harvest in any available space. Whether you have a dedicated garden, grow in containers or squeeze fruits, vegetables, and herbs into your other garden beds, they will help you grow lots of produce no matter what your limitations.

For more events and upcoming free webinars with Melinda covering a variety of gardening topics visit her upcoming appearances page at https://www.melindamyers.com/about-melinda/upcoming-appearances.

For more information, visit www.MelindaMyers.com.