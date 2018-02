A lot of people like to grow their own nutritious foods on their own, but what do you do in winter? "The Plant Doctor" Melinda Myers says you can get quick results and high nutrition in a limited space! She also says you can do it in less than a week! Melinda joins us to discuss what microgreens are and share tips on how to grow them.

You can see Melinda at the NARI Spring Home Improvment Show February 15-18 at State Fair Park. For more information for Melinda, visit MelindaMyers.com.