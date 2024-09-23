Group Living and Other Recipes by Lola Milholland

In Lola Milholland’s charming and charismatic debut memoir Group Living and Other Recipes (Spiegel & Grau; August 6) she brings a fascinating perspective on what we can gain when we share our living spaces and offers a compelling exploration of group living as a way of life—equal parts appealing, humorous, confounding, and, just maybe, utopian. Booklist says, “This thought-provoking memoir will resonate with those seeking solutions to the current loneliness epidemic, or for those challenging notions of what it means to live as an independent adult.”Publishers Weekly says, “Milholland examines her love of communal living in this colorful debut… Supplementing the narrative with recipes sourced from friends and former roommates, Milholland paints an inviting portrait of life lived in the company of others. Readers will walk away feeling nourished.”

Lola is doing an event at Boswell Book Company on September 23! Interested in the book? Come say hi!

For more information, visit Group Living and Other Recipes — Spiegel & Grau (spiegelandgrau.com)

