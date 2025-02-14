Greenhouse Challenge and NARI Foundation

The NARI Milwaukee Foundation is debuting its first-ever NextGen Trades Challenge for local students. This year's themed project is Greenhouse Grove. A collection of eight greenhouses designed and built by area high school students will be on display in a beautiful landscape created by LandCrafters at the NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show.

The NARI Milwaukee Foundation focuses on growing the trades by offering scholarships and supporting trade professionals as they pursue continuing education.

Jason Cyborowski of J&J Contractos joins Nick from Bluejacket Builders to talk about his amazing project.

NARI MILWAUKEE HOSTS 63rd ANNUAL

SPRING HOME IMPROVEMENT SHOW

Show Runs February 14-16 at State Fair Park

Fri., Feb. 14, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 15, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 16, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

$10 in advance (online only at narimilwaukee.org/SpringShow); $14 at the door; Adults 60+ are $12 at the door. Free admission for children age 17 and younger, veterans, active-duty military and medical personnel. Must show ID at the door.

$10 for parking at State Fair; ample street parking is also available

For more information on the NARI Spring Home Improvement Show or to receive a free copy of “Renovate,” the consumer magazine and membership directory, visit NARIMilwaukee.org/SpringShow or call 414-771-4071.

NARI Milwaukee is a 500-member strong organization that represents the best remodeling and home improvement professionals in the area. Since 1961, NARI Milwaukee has been a trusted resource for consumers. The non-profit promotes professionalism, ethical conduct and sound business practices in the remodeling industry and works to educate and inform Milwaukee-area homeowners. Consumers can have peace of mind and confidence when selecting and working with a NARI Milwaukee member. For more information on NARI and its members, visit NARImilwaukee.org or call 414-771-4071 for a free copy of “Renovate,” our 2025 consumer magazine and membership directory.