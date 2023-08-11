Greendale Alumnus Inspires Millions

Marianne Richmond is a longtime children's book author/artist who grew up in Greendale and for the past 25 years, she’s created books that help kids feel more seen and love. She joins us today to share her best memories from Greendale, how she became an author, what's next in for her, and why does her book, Be Brave, Little One resonate so well with families. Recently Marianne partnered with Milwaukee's Sojourner Peace Center to put her books into the hands of domestic violence survivors, both women and kids. She is working, too, with Milwaukee’s Boys and Girls clubs, to help kids embrace their own courage and build meaningful connections. Marianne has now sold over 7 million copies and plans to donate a set of signed books to the Greendale Public Library! Her books can be found wherever books are sold including Barnes and Noble, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and more!

