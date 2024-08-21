Watch Now
Great Service To Help Overcome Your Lower Back Pain

Strive Integrative Health
Dr. Jonathan Stevenson from Strive Integrative Health joins the show today to talk about their new Back-On-Trac spinal traction treatment to help you achieve relief from low back pain, herniated disc, sciatica, low back sprains/strains and much more.

Right now Strive Integrative Health is looking for 15 motivated individuals to experience a life-changing pain relief! For a limited time only their $249 Package is just $49! This includes the Back-On-Trac spinal traction treatment, a FREE Vibration Session and a FREE Consultation!

Call (262) 649-2438 to book your $49 Back-On-Trac spinal traction treatment. For more information on Strive you can also visit their website at strivechiropracticwi.com.

