Great Options to Freshen Your Skin This Spring

Spring is the time for “rebirth”. Trees and flowers start to bud, getting ready to bloom by later spring. It’s also the time to let fresh new skin emerge after a long winter! Joining us with great treatment options, and at home products, that can freshen up your skin this season is Dr. Deborah Manjoney from Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa.

Celebrate your tax refund with an investment in yourself at Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa! They are having a CoolSculpting event on April 17, where new patients can save 20% on CoolSculpting treatments purchased that day! For more information, visit WImedispa.com.