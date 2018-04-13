Great Options to Freshen Your Skin This Spring

Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 3:20PM CDT expiring April 14 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dodge, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dane, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Ozaukee
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued April 13 at 3:13PM CDT expiring April 15 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan
Winter Storm Watch issued April 13 at 9:32AM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington
Spring is the time for “rebirth”. Trees and flowers start to bud, getting ready to bloom by later spring. It’s also the time to let fresh new skin emerge after a long winter! Joining us with great treatment options, and at home products, that can freshen up your skin this season is Dr. Deborah Manjoney from Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa.
Celebrate your tax refund with an investment in yourself at Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa! They are having a CoolSculpting event on April 17, where new patients can save 20% on CoolSculpting treatments purchased that day! For more information, visit WImedispa.com.