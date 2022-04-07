Great Life Hacks For Seniors

SYNERGY HomeCare provides a range of supportive services to individuals who choose to continue living in their own homes, wherever home may be. Those services include personal care, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, companionship, and, respite.

Ruth Busalacchi joins us to share some incredible life hacks!

Home Safety/Appliance Hacks:

· Press n Seal!!

· Foam stickers on remote, “1”, “2”,

· Night Light can be flipped to light your way, versus lighting upward.

· Ice cube tray for playing Cards

Smart Phone Hacks:

· Before you go grocery shopping, use your smartphone to take a picture of your refrigerator and/or pantry. You can refer to this as you are shopping to see what's missing.

· Lost or misplaced: most phones have a GPS, but if your phone is about to die, ‘change your voice message”

Strength and Mobility Hacks:

· During the commercials….March in Place!!

Call SYNERGY HomeCare at 414 763-8368 for a Free No Obligation Safety and Resource Assessment.

