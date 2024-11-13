Gratitude for Residents, Staff, and Support at The Waters of Pewaukee

Ken Kealey and Michelle Roth join us today from The Waters of Pewaukee Senior Living to talk with us about the communities and care they offer residents. The Waters provides cottage-style independent living or opportunities to move to the main community building as needs change. Staff at Waters is excited to provide great care to you or a loved one while keeping residents connected and up-to-date, active, and independent. Be among of the first five individuals or couples to call 262-506-1600 today and schedule a personal tour at The Waters of Pewaukee. If you mention that you saw The Waters Senior Living on the Morning Blend and you will be invited to enjoy dinner, courtesy of The Waters Senior Living.

This is your chance to come and talk with existing residents and enjoy a culinary experience in our restaurant. For more information go to Senior Living Communities | The Waters