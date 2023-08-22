Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Grandparent Scams and Other Scams Targeting Seniors

A Senior Moment
Patty Cadorin is back with her Senior Moment segment. A Senior Moment is a play on words – Patty's Senior Moment doesn’t mean being forgetful - her Senior Moment is a moment dedicated to seniors…. information dedicated for seniors. A Senior Moment explores topics that range from informative to entertaining with the objective of helping seniors live their best lives. Today she shares scams and how to avoid being a victim. Today she will talk about that following scams: Tip #1 Don’t Believe That Call is from your Grandchild Tip #2 Beware of a love interest who Needs Money Tip #3 Don’t be Fooled by Tech or Support Center Fraud TIP #4 – That Call is Not from Medicare, the IRS, or Social Security Tip #5 Report fraud to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at https://www.ic3.gov/Home/FileComplaint.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 11:05:57-04

Patty Cadorin is back with her Senior Moment segment. A Senior Moment is a play on words – Patty's Senior Moment doesn’t mean being forgetful - her Senior Moment is a moment dedicated to seniors…. information dedicated for seniors. A Senior Moment explores topics that range from informative to entertaining with the objective of helping seniors live their best lives. Today she shares scams and how to avoid being a victim.
Today she will talk about that following scams:

Tip #1 Don’t Believe That Call is from your Grandchild

Tip #2 Beware of a love interest who Needs Money

Tip #3 Don’t be Fooled by Tech or Support Center Fraud

TIP #4 – That Call is Not from Medicare, the IRS, or Social Security

Tip #5 Report fraud to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at https://www.ic3.gov/Home/FileComplaint.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes