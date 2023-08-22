Grandparent Scams and Other Scams Targeting Seniors

Patty Cadorin is back with her Senior Moment segment. A Senior Moment is a play on words – Patty's Senior Moment doesn’t mean being forgetful - her Senior Moment is a moment dedicated to seniors…. information dedicated for seniors. A Senior Moment explores topics that range from informative to entertaining with the objective of helping seniors live their best lives. Today she shares scams and how to avoid being a victim.

Today she will talk about that following scams:

Tip #1 Don’t Believe That Call is from your Grandchild

Tip #2 Beware of a love interest who Needs Money

Tip #3 Don’t be Fooled by Tech or Support Center Fraud

TIP #4 – That Call is Not from Medicare, the IRS, or Social Security

Tip #5 Report fraud to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at https://www.ic3.gov/Home/FileComplaint.