Grand Reopening of Kohler Water Spa

We are thrilled to have Kohler Waters Spa back on our show to announce their grand re-opening. Their innovative designs and new treatment options create relaxing, rejuvenating experiences designed to help guests discover the natural, restorative power of earth’s mineral-rich waters. They are also thrilled to extend their popular Community Days, usually only available on Wednesdays. They are now being offered Mondays through Thursdays. This package includes:

· This service during September and October.

· Guests receive 20% off on 50- and 80-minute services.

· Also includes full access to Kohler Waters Spa amenities (relaxation pool, café, lounges, cold plunge and new sauna)

Visit KohlerWisconsin.com and book your spa package today.