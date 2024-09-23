Watch Now
Grand Reopening of Kohler Water Spa

Kohler Water Spa reopens and features new treatments and deals for guests
Posted

We are thrilled to have Kohler Waters Spa back on our show to announce their grand re-opening. Their innovative designs and new treatment options create relaxing, rejuvenating experiences designed to help guests discover the natural, restorative power of earth’s mineral-rich waters. They are also thrilled to extend their popular Community Days, usually only available on Wednesdays. They are now being offered Mondays through Thursdays. This package includes:
· This service during September and October.
· Guests receive 20% off on 50- and 80-minute services.
· Also includes full access to Kohler Waters Spa amenities (relaxation pool, café, lounges, cold plunge and new sauna)

Visit KohlerWisconsin.com and book your spa package today.

