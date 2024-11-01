Grand Opening - Farmer's Market To-Go!

Are you sad the farmer’s market season is over or have you ever found it difficult to get out to the markets because of your working hours? Farmer’s Market TO GO is the solution! Today, we talk to Alena Joling about the grand opening of this market. The three-day opening starts November 1-3 and is open from 10am-7pm. Curious as to what you can find at this market? Browse organic local produce, mushrooms, grass-fed and pasture raised meats, cheeses, local honey, coffee, bakery items, amazing grab and go- convenience meals, gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options too! - even locally produced flour and beans, baking mixes, and so much more! Anyone who makes a purchase at the Grand Opening Celebration can enter to win a vendor sampler basket filled to the brim with goodies from the over 30 local vendors, a month unlimited membership at The Salt Spot, OR a beautiful kitchen knife from the fabulous folks at Kikuichi cutlery in Japan which is the oldest knife making company in the world! For more information about the farmers market, visit HOME | Farmer's Market TOGO