Grammar Table Encounters in Milwaukee & Across America

Ellen Jovin first set up then Grammar Table in the fall of 2018. She did it originally because she thought it would be fun because she's been involved in writing professionally as well as teaching writing her whole life. To cram more grammar into her life, she's studied 25+ languages. There are tons of visitors at the table, and people started telling her she should do a book.

Her book, Rebel with a Clause: Tales and Tips from a Roving Grammarian, covers dozens of topics and conversations about grammar questions, loves and beefs. For more information, please visit ellenjovin.com or www.facebook.com/grammartable