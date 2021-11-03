Watch
Grain Free Baked Feta Pasta

with Cookbook Author Erika Schlick
Posted at 10:31 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 11:31:47-04

Author of The Wandering Palate, Erika Schlick is back with a Grain Free Baked Feta Pasta.
Erika creates paleo and gluten free recipes. She healed herself and is in remission from Lyme Disease. She has a health coaching certificate and encourages people with health issues to find their path to hearing. Visit her website for more recipes or to purchase her cookbook.

