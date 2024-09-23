Grace Welcomes The Lady Next Door - Learning Manners One Page at a Time

Grace Welcomes the Lady Next Door is the first in a series of books to instill manners in children during a time when the world seems far from civility.

In this first book, Grace Polite is missing her home state of Georgia and her mother after Mama died of breast cancer and her family moved to the state of Michigan. It’s just her father, little brother and sister and her now. The move to Michigan was designed to give the family a fresh start, but the adjustment is difficult for all of them. Grace misses everything about home, including the southern hospitality. However, when summer brings a new neighbor next door, Grace has an idea to use the manners her mother taught her to make their new house feel more like home.

The launch of the first book is Friday, September 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Boswell Books, 2559 North Downer Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53211. The event is free. Click this link to register: https://vivianlkingmke.eventbrite.com