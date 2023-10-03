Some pretty cool locals are joining the Morning Blend today to promote their music and a new tour! B~Free will be opening for Grace at the Pabst Theater on Noveber 9th, with the rest of the tour spanning from the 1st to the 16th. This tour is sponsored by Visit Milwaukee, and will be the kick off event for "Theater District Week" in Milwaukee!

Grace is from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and has made her name through her work in R&B. Through her platform she has been able to work on her album and start a music lab, Grace Weber's Music Lab; the new season, season 7, is now available to check out.

To get tickets to see Grace Weber and B~Free, visit Grace's site at graceweber.com.