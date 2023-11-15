Watch Now
Grab a Thanksgiving Feast To-Go from Thunder Bay Grille!

Thunder Bay Grille
Chef Keith Smith from Thunder Bay Grille is back! Today he will be making a delicious scallops and arugula risotto. Thunder Bay Grille offers weekly specials for lunch and a fish special during dinner time. The restaraunt is especially busy during the holidays, so book your event or reservation now! Gift a Thanksgiving feast to a loved one, or bring it home to your family with a Thanksgiving feast To-Go, just order for pickup! If you visit Thunder Bay Grille, you can receive 50% OFF wine bottles up to $60 every Monday! Call (262) 523-4244 for a reservation! Call the Restaurant for Thanksgiving Feast Orders for Pick-up I94 &amp; 164 in Pewaukee (exit 294) 262-523-4244 ThunderBayGrille.com
Posted at 11:15 AM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 12:15:03-05

Call the Restaurant for Thanksgiving Feast Orders for Pick-up
I94 & 164 in Pewaukee (exit 294)
262-523-4244
ThunderBayGrille.com

