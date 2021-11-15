Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Gourmet Food Made Easy

with molly&you
Posted at 10:25 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 11:25:42-05

Support an all woman-owned brand this holiday season! Molly&you® is a woman-owned and operated gourmet food brand that includes beer bread mix, party dip mixes, beer cake mixes, microwave single serves and even a gluten-free line. Owner, Molly Wilson joins us to highlight a recipe from the beer bread line and party dip mix line. She will also show how easy it is to make microwave mug cakes!

Today molly&you is 25 percent off sitewide, no code needed! If you order $75 or more you also qualify for free shipping!

Go to www.molly-you.com to order or call 888-552-9768

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019