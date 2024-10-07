Got Junk? Camo Crew Has You Covered

Camo Crew Responsible Junk Removal is a Veteran owned, community-based junk removal service that takes pride in being kind, prompt, and removing customer's items without judgment and as efficiently as possible. In addition to the care put into each job, the team loads and unloads items by hand, sorting through items that are able to be donated and recycled to save them from landfills.

Another way that Camo Crew gives back is the active 10% off discount for Veterans.

For more information, visit Camo Crew Junk Removal | Serving the Milwaukee-Waukesha Area

