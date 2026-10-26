Got 10 Minutes? Milwaukee Native Shares a Simple Rule for Becoming More Creative

You don’t need an open weekend or a sudden burst of inspiration to make creativity part of your life. In The Ten Minute Rule, Milwaukee native Andrew Balfour shares seven simple rules designed to help people start and return to creative work when life gets busy.

After years touring in bands, Balfour stepped away from music before eventually finding his way back through small, repeatable acts of showing up. That experience inspired a practical system built around structure, consistency, and creating before judging your ideas.

Balfour, also a musician, songwriter, and producer, will share why just 10 focused minutes can help make creativity feel more achievable.

Preorder The Ten Minute Rule at Andrew Balfour’s website.