Good Things Brewing MKE

David Caruso stops by to give us a preview of Season 2 of Good Things Brewing. The TV show kicks off this Saturday on TMJ4 at 6:30 pm and runs every week for the next 7 weeks. David is the host of the show and brings his unique style and love for Milwaukee to each episode. He features various people from our the city doing good thing in our community. From dragon boat races, to making cream puffs and playing basketball, David love to highlight good things happening in the city where he has resided all his life.

