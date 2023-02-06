David Caruso is back to give us a sneak peek at his new show "Good Things Brewing."

Immerse yourself in Milwaukee’s rich culture as David Caruso, local event planning extraordinaire and lifelong Milwaukeean, explores the city. Each 30-minute episode, a special guest takes David to their favorite places while sharing stories of their unique experiences and perspectives of Brew City.

Good Things Brewing airs on Channel 4. Look for the four episodes at 630 pm starting February 18th and airing every Saturday through March 11th.

