Golf Outing “Fore” a Great Cause

There’s a special golf outing coming up next month that is sure to make you smile! Peyton’s Smile Foundation Golf Outing supports a non-profit organization that provides emotional, financial, and spiritual support to those that grieve the loss of a child. Joining us today to discuss the event are the two founders, Bill and Jenna Holland.

The 2021 Golf Outing will be held on June 26 at the Lake Windsor Country Club! For more information, you can visit their Facebook Page or log onto peytonssmile.com.