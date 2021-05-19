Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Golf Outing “Fore” a Great Cause

Peyton’s Smile Foundation Golf Outing Fundraiser
Posted at 10:14 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 11:14:26-04

There’s a special golf outing coming up next month that is sure to make you smile! Peyton’s Smile Foundation Golf Outing supports a non-profit organization that provides emotional, financial, and spiritual support to those that grieve the loss of a child. Joining us today to discuss the event are the two founders, Bill and Jenna Holland.

The 2021 Golf Outing will be held on June 26 at the Lake Windsor Country Club! For more information, you can visit their Facebook Page or log onto peytonssmile.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019