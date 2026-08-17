Golf Fore Little HEAROS

Put those putting skills to good use with Fore Our Little HEAROS! Fore Our Little HEAROS is a community golf outing benefiting HEAR Wisconsin’s Kellogg Child and Family Program. All proceeds from the outing help provide specialized, evidence-based early intervention services to children who are deaf or hard of hearing and their families. Through early support, personalized guidance, and family education, the program helps children strengthen their communication, listening, language, speech, learning, and social skills.

This outing takes place on Monday, August 31, at Wisconsin Country Club. Registration opens at 9 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. shotgun start. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, prizes, and a meaningful day on the course are included!

Golfers can register to participate, non-golfers can join us for dinner, and anyone can donate to support children and families by visiting Fore Our Little HEAROS Invitational Golf Outing — HEAR Wisconsin