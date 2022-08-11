Golden State Warriors NBA Champion

Kevon Looney was born in Milwaukee and was the best player on his high school team at Alexander Hamilton High in Milwaukee. He was already being recruited by colleges as a freshman, receiving offers from in-state schools Marquette and Wisconsin. Looney played 1 year at UCLA before declaring for the draft. Golden State took him in 2015. Looney was a major contributor to this Golden State Warriors Championship Team! Looney enjoys returning to his roots and meeting with up and coming athletes.

