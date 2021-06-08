Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Going Solar This Summer

With the Help of Current Electric
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 11:16:39-04

You can save both the environment and your wallet by committing to solar power this summer! Current Electric is dedicated to helping homeowners move toward eco-friendly power generation, starting with top-notch products and installation. Kayla Gettelman and Ray Hoffman from Current Electric are here to share how you get started with solar energy installation!

To set up your free consultation, go to callcurrent.com or call 262-786-5885. If you mention The Morning Blend, Current Electric will waive the truck fee.

