Goals To Game Plans

By the second week in February, research shows 43% of people abandon their new year goals – even dubbing it quitters day. It's not so much a lack of desire, but lack of a strategy on how to keep going when you want to quit. Tiffany Yvonne joins us live in studio today to walk us through 5 steps to help leaders navigate the messy middle and make it to the other side.

If you are looking to re-imagine your path to success & create a play to win plan, join Tiffany Yvonne at the From Goals to Gameplan Summit on February 25th from 10 AM - 2 PM or virtually from 11 AM - 3 PM. For more information, visit goalstogameplan.com.