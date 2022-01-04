Watch
Goal Setting To Jumpstart Your New Year

with White Glasses Media
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 12:05:46-05

It’s January so if you’re like many of us, you’ve set some awesome New Year’s Resolutions. However, many won't follow through with them beyond January. Founder of White Glasses Media, Phil Gerbyshak joins us to share what he calls SMARTER goal setting and how it has helped his clients jumpstart their success.

