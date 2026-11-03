Go Wild for Xtreme Raptor Day!

Get ready for a high-flying adventure! Schlitz Audubon Nature Center is bringing back Xtreme Raptor Day on Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Raptor Educator Cheyenne Smith will introduce some of the center’s resident ambassador birds and explain why they call Schlitz Audubon home. Guests at the festival can enjoy up-close raptor encounters, explore Owl Cove, experiment in the Raptor Lab and learn about bird conservation and migration.

The day also includes crafts, activities, face painting, a bake sale, silent auction and opportunities for photos with favorite raptors. Proceeds help support the care, feeding and training of Schlitz Audubon’s resident birds.

Learn more and purchase tickets at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center.