Go Visit this wacky and Wild Duo, The Washing Well Wenches!

The Bristol Renaissance Faire is a summer festival that takes place off I-94 at the Illinois/Wisconsin Border over nine glorious weekends from July to September. The festival lets attendees experience what it'd feel like to travel back in time to the year 1574 with a recreation of the knights, maids and turkey legs that were staples of society at that time. With over 200 artisans displaying their wares in the Bristol Faire Marketplace, there's a wide variety of opportunities for attendees to immerse themselves with the culture of the Renaissance.

This year's fair will consist of exciting performances like The Washing Well Wenches! Part vaudeville, part sketch comedy, full-on entertaining, The Wenches make interactive theater fun!

For more information on the Bristol Renaissance Faire and all of its entertaining events please visit their website at www.renfair.com/bristol or give them a call at 847-395-7773.