Go Green in Your Laundry Room

The laundry room is typically the hardest working room in a home! Learn ways to “lighten the load(s)” in your Laundry Room by going green! Analiese Smith is the Recycling & Solid Waste Supervisor for Waukesha County Parks, she has some tips. Remember to recycle empty containers, only wash dirty clothes and make sure it is a full load. Air Dry items when possible.

Also remember what is NOT recyclable in your laundry room:

o Fabrics/textiles cannot be recycled

o Hangers – plastic or metal, no hanger is ever recyclable. Reuse or return to a take-back program available at some dry cleaners.

o Dry Cleaning Bags – return to your local with single use grocery bags

