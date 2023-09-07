Go Fly a Kite!

Today we welcome Scott Fisher, Zachary Neff and giant kite flyer Yves Laforest here to talk about the 44th annual Frank Mots Int'l Kite Festival Presented by your Tri-State IKEA Stores. The fun is happening this weekend on September 9 and 10 at the Veterans park on Milwaukee's lakefront. This event is great for friends, families and anyone who wants to fly a kite. Bring one of your own or purchase one at the event! The event will even have a grand launch with 600 kites happening at noon! There will be flying lessons, special guests and spectacular kite flying! Visit Scott in Historic downtown Greendale at Gift of Wings.
Posted at 11:02 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 12:02:16-04
