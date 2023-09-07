Go Fly a Kite!

Today we welcome Scott Fisher, Zachary Neff and giant kite flyer Yves Laforest here to talk about the 44th annual Frank Mots Int'l Kite Festival Presented by your Tri-State IKEA Stores. The fun is happening this weekend on September 9 and 10 at the Veterans park on Milwaukee's lakefront. This event is great for friends, families and anyone who wants to fly a kite. Bring one of your own or purchase one at the event! The event will even have a grand launch with 600 kites happening at noon! There will be flying lessons, special guests and spectacular kite flying! Visit Scott in Historic downtown Greendale at Gift of Wings.