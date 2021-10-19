In 2013, Dan Gallagher started Mybread with a mission to provide gluten-free breads that are safe for those with celiac disease and other food allergies, but not compromise taste or quality. Three years later, Gallagher relocated from Chicago to Racine, with help from the Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC), and expanded operations by renting a larger space, purchasing better machinery, and hiring additional employees.

“When we moved to Racine County, the business received an incomparable opportunity to become highly successful,” said Gallagher. “The financial assistance we received, as well as the centralized location of the area, helped us automate our production process, and essentially provide the world with our amazing product.”

In 2016, Gallagher received a loan from Business Lending Partners (the business financing division of RCEDC) to purchase a state-of-the-art bakery make up line and establish his first Wisconsin location on Douglas Avenue. A few years later, with a solid business and product line, Gallagher pursued an aggressive growth strategy.

Gallagher was one of more than 800 business owners across the US who pitched their products to Walmart. RCEDC was thrilled to learn that of those 800 companies, Gallagher and his gluten-free delicacies were one of 175 who received a “yes,” landing his Racine County made bread on shelves across America.

Laura Million and Akayna Morrison with the RCEDC talk about the resources available and options for businesses in Racine.