Join Kristin Jane and Valerie from Cedarburg, WI art studio as they showcase their upcoming Glue Resist Art event on Tuesday, May 20th. They will share creative insights and techniques perfect for both kids and adults. Learn about the best types of paints, papers, fabrics, and glue to use for this fun and expressive art form. Discover how this unique process can unlock creativity for artists of all ages in a welcoming, hands-on environment.

