Glow Into the Season with a Fresh Take on Radiance

Beauty is entering its soft-glow era, and Merle Norman's Glimmer Minted collection is leading the trend. This fresh, modern look pairs ethereal pastel eye colors with luminous skin and hydrated lips for a radiant finish that feels polished without being overdone.

The standout feature is a wash of mint-inspired shimmer that creates dimension and light-reflecting color without the chunky glitter of years past. To balance the look, complexion products focus on hydration and illumination, while soft lip colors infused with peptides and Vitamin C help smooth and enhance lips.

Studio owner Renee Hitt shares how to recreate this effortless trend and why subtle radiance is becoming the must-have beauty look of the season.

Learn more at Merle Norman Cosmetics.