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Glow Into the Holidays with Merle Norman’s Beauty Gift Sets

Merle Norman
Glow Into the Holidays with Merle Norman’s Beauty Gift Sets
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The holidays are right around the corner, and Merle Norman Cosmetics is making it easier to give a little beauty and self-care.

This season’s gift-ready collections include the Radiant Gems Skin Care Trio, featuring Wrinkle Smoother, Nighttime Recovery and Gentle Polish for $75. The Eye Awakening Duo pairs Brilliant-C Eye Moisturizer with Lash Extension Tubing Mascara for $31.50. Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer? The Little Gems Gloss Trio includes three Plush Lip Gloss shades with hydrating ingredients for $20.

Whether you’re treating someone special or refreshing your own beauty routine, these sets bring together seasonal favorites with built-in savings.

Explore more beauty and skincare products at Merle Norman Cosmetics.

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