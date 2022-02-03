Global Superstar Goes On Tour!

Multi-platinum award-winning singer, songwriter and global superstar Josh Groban recently announced his Harmony Summer 2022 tour. Josh Groban will be joined by the legendary New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band as well as violinist/singer Lucia Micarelli, and singer-songwriter Eleri Ward. The tour kicks off Friday, June 17 in Detroit, Michigan and will visit 25 cities across the country wrapping up at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles Tuesday, August 2nd.

Josh Groban is coming to Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 21 to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater! Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 am. Go to joshgroban.com to get yours!