Glass Skin: What Is It and An Easy Way to Achieve It

Glass skin is a term coined by Korean Skin care specialists and loved by social media influencers. It is defined as skin that is nourished, healthy and radiant. A regular skincare routine that emphasizes hydration and protecting the moisture barrier is the key.

To make this system easy and convenient, Beth Frost and the team at Merle Norman are introducing their Three Steps to Glow kit. This kit contains Charcoal Scrub, Energizing Concentrate (HA) Serum and a full- size Super Lube. This is a great way to get started to glowier skin! The kit is $44 and is a $73 value.

For more information, you can visit their website at MerleNorman.com!