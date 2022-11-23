Glass skin makeup is a hot trend on TikTok right now and perfect for a holiday party look. Glass skin has a crystal clear, dewy finish that looks like porcelain with a light reflective finish.

Of course, using brightening and dewy skincare is always the first step, but you can achieve a glowy look with a couple of carefully placed makeup products.

The concept of glass skin is rooted Korean skincare techniques, which includes layering products to build hydration and plump the skin. We can use layering in makeup the same way!

Debby Hagie from Merle Norman show us which techniques and products to use to achieve this beautiful look.

