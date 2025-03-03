Giving Good: A Book About a Boy and His Dad

Today we visit with Milwaukee Author and Illiustrator Aaron Boyd about his latest book, Giving Good.

The origin of this story goes back to Aarons childhood during a difficult time in his family and a lesson about love from his father.

In this book, a young boy grapples with the need to spend time with his dad in light of an uncertain future, until the smallest gift reassures him that no matter what tomorrow brings his father’s love will always remain.

Aarons Books are found at his favorite local bookstore Boswell Book Company on Downer ave, as well as onlineand wherever books are sold!

Also, the Miller Art Museum in Sturgeon Bay is currently running a show of Aarons art called Giving Good, which contains all the original art from the book and more!

