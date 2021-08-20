Giving Back to the Community with Gardening!

The “We Got This” gardening program has been around for a long time, uniting community members and engaging neighborhood boys. Each Saturday during the growing season, an average of 80 boys, neighbors, and volunteer mentors come to the We Got This Garden to plant and prepare healthy food.

Now, the program is raising funds for the construction of a tiny bathroom house, which will ultimately enhance program participants' experience. Founder Andre Lee Ellis and Victor Barnett from Running Rebels join us today to share more about the project!

If you wish to donate to the community garden or the tiny bathroom house, click here! For more information, visit runningrebels.org.