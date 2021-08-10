Giving a Helping Paw to Longer-Term Adoptable Dogs!

If you’re looking to adopt an adorable pet, consider giving a “Back of the Pack” dog a forever home! The Back of the Pack Club is a showcase of long-term resident dogs that may have been overlooked and need some more appreciation. They stay with HAWS for as long as it takes to find them a loving home. Michelle Milford from HAWS is here to share all the details about adopting a longer-term pack member. Michelle will also introduce us to some adorable dogs!

The adoption fee for all Back of the Pack Club dogs has been reduced by $90 to signify their 90+ day stay with us! Here are some of the dogs that are currently available:

- Lilo, at HAWS since September 2020

- Lynk, at HAWS since April 2021

- Ivy Jean, since April 2021

- Martha, since April 2021

To learn more about HAWS, give them a call at 262-542-8851 or visit hawspets.org/ADOPT.