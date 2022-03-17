Give Your Hair A Little Love

To give your body all the nutrients it needs to keep from breaking down, you can take 25 vitamins a day, or you can take one multivitamin. The same concept applies to your hair. Like a multivitamin, VIT-IV does the work of a complete, complicated regimen of masks, serums, hot oil treatments and product cocktails. With one high-potency vitamin treatment, you can do it all! Founder of VIT-IV, Patty Goodie joins us to share the incredible difference VIT-IV can make on damaged hair.

VIT-IV Special TV offer: get the VIT-IV product plus the comb for $19 + free shipping (retail value: $29.99)! This offer is good through March 31st. To order, go online shopvitiv.com or call 305-929-8911.