Summer is the time to start all the home improvement projects that you’ve been putting off! You can protect the siding and renew your old garage floor with the help of Wisconsin Professional Coatings. Joining us to discuss the Rhino Shield history and process are Owners Jeff and Roxanne Ecklund.

You can get 25% off if you schedule services before June 25! For more information, call 262-327-6261 or 1-855-25RHINO.