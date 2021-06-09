Watch
Give Your Furniture a Makeover!

With Three Sisters Furniture
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 11:04:23-04

If you love your furniture but admit that it needs an update, consider furniture restoration and customization! Three Sisters Furniture will restore furniture based on their clients’ unique style and personality, while minimizing environmental waste. Owners Svetlana Stanić and Duška Stanić are here to share what clients should expect throughout the furniture restoration process.

To shop the current inventory, visit threesistersfurniture.com or check out the Three Sisters Furniture Facebook shop. Call 414-213-5297 or email 3SistersFurniture@gmail.com to place your order today!

Three Sisters is offering $50 off current inventory or a custom order to the first 10 viewers who call and mention that they saw them on The Morning Blend. The offer is good through June 30!

