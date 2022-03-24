Give Your Backyard a Custom Look

The 96th Annual Home and Garden show is about to kick off and the team at Amish Craftsmen Guild ll is ready to help elevate your backyard. They created quality, hand crafted, customized, sustainable polylumber outdoor furniture. They are located in Cedarburg but will be available at the show. President & CEO, Laura Armstrong Goss started the business in 1988. She has a hand in every aspect of the businesses from designing the furniture with Amish Crafters, to collaborating with customers to imagine their dreamscapes. She is joined by Christine Foley who is a member of the team at Amish Craftsmen Guild. They are giving away a SURPRISE CHAIR! simply fill out a registration card either at their booth or at our showroom during the Greater Milwaukee Realtors

Home and Garden Show for a chance to win!

They are also offering a 4% incentive on all furniture orders.

The Amish Craftsmen Guild II

W60N119 Cardinal Avenue

Cedarburg, WI 53012

(262) 618-2105

Email: ACG2STORE@acgtwo.com