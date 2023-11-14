Give to Animals This Holiday Season!

If you're looking for ways to give back to your community this holiday season don't overlook the power that can come from donating to animal shelters! Whether that is donating money, time, or supplies, the individuals at HAWS, Humane Animal Welfare Society, and the animals will be very thankful this year!

Katie Jenson and Ren Gresbach want to share what an impact a small act like that can do for those at the shelter. It is so easy to help out HAWS, as you can donate from the comfort of your own bed! Otherwise, they would love to have you stop in and spend some time in the shelter. Easy ways to help out include memberships, tribute donations, Annie's Fund, or sponsoring a program! There are also volunteer positions available for every comfort level, and they also take supplies donations if you're looking to get rid of some pet stuff!

There are so many options available to those who want to give a little extra this holiday season, and everyone at HAWS would greatly appreciate it! To learn more about getting involved, visit hawspets.org!