Give this Gift that's Better than a Gift Card!

City Tins co-owner Christin Cilento join us along with Chef Gregory Leon. City Tin is a one-size fits all gift idea that is even better than a gift card. City Tins is a collection of 20 or more different coasters that grant you $5-10 off of your tab at a locally own restaurant or business. This is a great way to give back to your loved ones and small businesses in the community this holiday season. Leon is the owner of Amilinda— a staple in the city tin.

This year there are two Milwaukee City Tin gift ideas. The first one is the MKE Restaurant Edition and the other is in collaboration with Radio Milwaukee's HYFIN - Milwaukee's black-led digital music and media movement. This tin supports black and brown restaurants in Metro Milwaukee. The other fun addition to the line up is the re-appearance of Cedarburg in the form of the Ozaukee County tin.

City Tins is offering 20% off your order when you purchase anything from the site. They will also include free shipping if the order is over $50. To learn more visit citytins.com!